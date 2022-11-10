Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Resurrection' connection!

For the first time in its 107-year history, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's legendary "Resurrection Symphony" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Requiring close to 300 orchestra and chorus members, you'll see why the piece isn't performed more frequently.

2 'Pool' sharks!

No, the guys from the hard-rocking group Drowning Pool won't be wearing life vests when they do their 7 p.m. Saturday concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. How about water wings or a water noodle? Afraid you'll have to find that out on your own.

3 Saluting our Vets!

For Veterans Day Friday, Sioux City Freedom Fest will host a special 8 p.m. show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., featuring live music by Above the Covers, Steven Blankey and the Flatland Band, a raffle and a live auction, with the proceeds going towards Support Siouxland Soldiers, which connects local military families.

4 So hot, he burns!

When it comes to the Sioux City country music scene, nobody is as talented or as hard working as Briar Burns. See this prolific singer and musician at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

5 Charles in charge!

Last week, we introduced you to Michael Charles, an icon in the Chicago blues scene with an accent that doesn't sound "Chi-town" to us. Nope, Charles is a native of Australia. Hear him and his power trio at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

6 Doodling for a good cause!

And while we're at it, an art show featuring the work of Jessica Hammond (aka "Brutal Doodles") will taking place at 7 p.m. Friday. Alex Erwin (Ghostcat) will provide the music for this event highlighting Women Aware.