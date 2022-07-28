Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Not some average Jo (Dee)!

Country star Jo Dee Messina has had nine number one hits, 16 top 40 songs and a handful of Grammy nominations. She's also heading over to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. for an 8 p.m. Friday concert.

2 Down under bluesman!

When you think of down and dirty blues towns, you think of Chicago or the Big Easy, right? Well, how about Melbourne, Australia? That's where Michael Charles hails from. This Aussie expat will bring a unique sound to a Downtown Live concert at 7 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Will Charles put more shrimp on the barbie? Eh, probably not.

3 Grecian delights!

Speaking of food, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will hosts its always-popular Greek Fest, Friday through Sunday, at 900 Sixth St. More ouzo, more gyro, more everything, please!

4 River City, only with more ice cream?

Meredith Willson's legendary musical, "The Music Man," is coming to the Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 First St. N.E., Le Mars, for a nine-performance run beginning Thursday. In case you were wondering, "The Music Man" debuted on Broadway 65 years ago. The revival of the show -- starring movie star Hugh Jackman -- is still wowing audiences on the Great White Way.

5 Case of the missing chicken!

Who stole the chicken? Was it the dastardly donkey, the suspicious sheep or somebody else? Test your sleuthing skills in the Escape Room at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserves, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City at 1 p.m. Thursday. We're putting our money on those guilty-looking goats!

6 All's Fair!

And we mean literally! The Woodbury County Fair will open its doors in Moville, Iowa from Wednesday through Aug. 7. The Dakota - Thurston County Fairs, in South Sioux City, will follow the same schedule.