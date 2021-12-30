Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Back in Black?
Celebrate NYE with some country boys! The Dane Louis Band as well as Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods will be ringing out 2021, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
2 'Wasted' no more!
For many years, the Omaha-based Jason Mayer was part of the country-rock band Wasted Highway. Now, he's gone off on his own and will be in concert at 9 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.
3 A 'Sinister' End!
Think 2021 has been a sinister year? Then, head on over to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., to see the '80s hair band Mr. Sinister at 8 p.m. Friday.
4 Purple 'Reign'
For a mellow end of the year, chill out with Angie, Shawn and their Ultra Violet Fever crew. They will be toe-tapping their way into 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at the Elks Club, 1001 Tri View Ave.
5 Nerd Year's Eve!
So, what's the opposite of chill? That's right, it is spazzy. The Spazmatics will be bringing their brand of dweebiness to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
6 Put a stick in '21!
Not into music? Then, how about some puck action? The Sioux City Musketeers will be taking on the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Will the Muskies be wishing the Lancers "Auld Lang Syne"? Depends on the final score!