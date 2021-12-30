Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Back in Black?

Celebrate NYE with some country boys! The Dane Louis Band as well as Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods will be ringing out 2021, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 'Wasted' no more!

For many years, the Omaha-based Jason Mayer was part of the country-rock band Wasted Highway. Now, he's gone off on his own and will be in concert at 9 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

3 A 'Sinister' End!

Think 2021 has been a sinister year? Then, head on over to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., to see the '80s hair band Mr. Sinister at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 Purple 'Reign'

For a mellow end of the year, chill out with Angie, Shawn and their Ultra Violet Fever crew. They will be toe-tapping their way into 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at the Elks Club, 1001 Tri View Ave.

5 Nerd Year's Eve!

So, what's the opposite of chill? That's right, it is spazzy. The Spazmatics will be bringing their brand of dweebiness to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

6 Put a stick in '21!

Not into music? Then, how about some puck action? The Sioux City Musketeers will be taking on the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Will the Muskies be wishing the Lancers "Auld Lang Syne"? Depends on the final score!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.