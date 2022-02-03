Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 All Shook Up!

Has the King left the building? Don't bet your Blue Suede Shoes on it. Indeed, 10 of the world's finest Elvis tribute artist will be competing for rock and roll supremacy during three rounds at noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 Gaga for Gunther?

How astute are you about the people who congregated at TV's Central Perk? The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will be hosting a "Friends" Trivia Contest from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. If you ask us, Marcel the Monkey always got a raw deal. C'mon, he was a heckuva lot more likable than Ross, right?

3 Paying homage to the Man in Black!

The Big Bad Cash Band will be playing nothing but the hits of Johnny Cash, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. We're keeping our fingers crossed for "Ring of Fire." What about you?

4 Carnage Knowledge?

The Le Mars Community Theatre will be performing the 2009 Tony Award-winning "God of Carnage" at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St., N.E. The curtain will rise with shows Thursday through Sunday, continuing Feb. 13 - 16.

5 Warming up the Langleys!

For years, father-and-son duo Jack and Mike Langley have been big draws at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, the 900 Larsen Park Road. The men, both Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, will be performing a "Shake Off the Winter Blues" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.

6 Who's On First!

What is this an Abbott and Costello routine? Nope, a program featuring a real-life barred owl will be going on at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.