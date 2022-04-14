Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 2 Hot 2 Handle!

Delivering a hotter-than-Hades blend of rock, voodoo and African rhythms, Eddie "Devil Boy" Turner will be scorching a hole in the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Saturday. Come with your dancing shoes and fire extinguisher.

2 First Stringers

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson and Country Music Association Award-nominated singer-songwriter Randy Houser will be bringing their all-acoustic Cadillac Country Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Ty-ler one on!

With a population of 4,400, Gretna, Neb. won't displace Nashville as Music City U.S.A. anytime soon. However, native son Tyler Anthony will be bringing his full band for an 8:30 p.m. Friday show at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

4 Art & Music

The Quintessential Wind Quintet will be performing a live set in the atrium of the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. Hear some art while looking at art.

5 Get schticky

Think you have what it takes to become the next Chris Rock? OK, that may not be the best example. But Siouxland Comedy will be hosting another open mic night at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 1306 Court St. Just between you and me, stay away from alopecia jokes.

6 Hug a bunny

With Easter coming on Sunday, hug the bunny in your life. Especially if the bunny in question comes with candy.

