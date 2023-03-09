1 Return of a legend

Acclaimed opera star -- and Sioux City native -- John Osborn will return for a special Sioux City Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Osborn will be sharing the spotlight with his wife, soprano Lynette Tapia.

2 'Power' play!

Powerman 5000 will bring their high-voltage brand of "Electro Metal Punk Noise" to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., for an 8 p.m. Saturday show. Hmm, where did we leave our earplugs?

3 Good n' 'Golden!'

Can you believe Ernest Thompson's "On Golden Pond" has been around for more than 40 years? Keep that in mind when you're watching the Le Mars Community Theatre's production of the seminal play, running Thursday - Wednesday, at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E. in Le Mars.

4 Wake up to Bedlam!

Roots music with a dash on madness will be on order when the Minneapolis-based Good Morning Bedlam performs at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.

5 Corndogs plus beer equals good times!

Jefferson Beer Supplies' Nicki Werner and Anthony Roark are known for their yummy beers and the Corndog Factory is known for its gourmet corndogs. What will happen when they all get together? Head out for an evening of suds, song and a full menu of corndogs at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 202 Main St. Jefferson S.D.

6 Heavy metal horticulture?

Southern ladies are awfully steely. That's our takeaway from the Sioux City Community Theatre's production of Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias." The curtains will rise for performances from Friday through March 19 at the 1401 Riverside Blvd. theater.