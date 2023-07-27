1 High decibel Danes!

Denmark is known for its salty licorice, for hot dogs that come with a creamy remoulade sauce and for optimal headbanging music. Yup, those Copenhagen-ites love to rock out. Case in point: the country’s Grammy-nominated export Volbeat. See this iconic band, along with fellow metal aficionados Halestorm at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Battery Park, 111 Third St.

2 Flower power!

Made up of former University of South Dakota Beta Theta Pi sorority members, Leila’s Rose has been called one of the most energetic rock bands playing the Midwest. But can they give us gardening tips? Ask the girls when they perform at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

3 Rocket launcher!

Kaitlin Mohrhauser is a bit new wave, a bit punk and a whole lotta attitude. Along with her band DAME’S ROCKET, she’ll be revving the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

4 Traveling music!

Singing about both the highways and backroads of Appalachia, the North Carolina-based Songs from the Road Band will stop for a 7 p.m. Friday show in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., as a part of the Downtown Live outdoor concert series.

5 Legendary First Lady!

Eleanor Roosevelt was probably the first U.S. First Lady to become an active and visible partner to her husband, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Hear about this extraordinary woman when historian Scott Culpepper presents “Eleanor Roosevelt: First Lady of the World,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Dutch eats!

We began Sux 6 with some Danish rockers. Let’s end with more Europeans. There will be a Dutch Oven demonstration at 3 p.m. Friday at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City, S.D.