Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Gobble-gobble?

Americans will eat around 360 million pounds of turkey and 250 million pounds of potatoes on Thanksgiving. How many million pounds of antacid will we go through? Feh, we don't even want to guess. Celebrating Turkey Day may be the best -- and most fattening thing to do on Thursday.

2 Keeping the green locally!

Celebrate Small Business Saturday at the Small Business Marketplace. Beginning Saturday and continuing every Saturday until Dec. 17, more than 20 small, locally-owned businesses will pop up inside Bluebird Flat, 520 Nebraska, according to Downtown Partners' Ragen Cote. Buy local, keep the green in Siouxland!

3 A hometown holiday!

Is eating massive quantities of ice cream a holiday favorite? If you live in Le Mars, Iowa (aka, "The Ice Cream Capital of the World"), it probably. The third annual Christmas in Hometown Le Mars will be taking place throughout the town all day Saturday. The big finale (slated for 6 p.m.) will involve lighting the 26-foot Christmas tree as well as a concert the gospel singing group The Browns.

4 What is 88 times 2?

Yes, we know it equals 176. But each one of those keys will be heard when Dueling Pianos return to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

5 Lotta Lager!

A singer, songwriter and all-around entertainer, Kirk Lager has been entertaining Siouxland audiences for years. He's making an encore performance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Kirk will also be celebrating the release of his new CD at the concert. According to a certain Kris Kringle, we understand the CD may make a nice stocking stuffer.

6 Spike that ball!

When it come to volleyball jargon, we know "spike" is a good thing, "whiff" is a bad thing and a "kill" is actually a legal maneuver. Outside of that, the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship -- taking place Wednesday through Dec. 6 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive -- looks like action-packed but confusing fun.