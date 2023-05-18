1 Walk through history!

Did you know that the building which house Majors Sports Pub was once home to a hotel as well as a college? Learn more about Historic Fourth St. during a Architectural Hunt, with sign-in at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., and a 2 p.m. Saturday trivia contest at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St. Each event is sponsored by Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission and hosted by the Sioux City Public Museum’s Tom Munson.

2 Plenty of Pieta!

Pieta Brown describes herself as a “self-styled poetess, folk goddess and country waif.” We describe the Iowa City native as one of most exciting artists working in Americana music field. See if you agree with us when she performs an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

3 ‘Galaxy’ quest!

Expect out of this world rock and roll when Galaxy plays Storm’n Norman’s, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Neb., at 7 p.m. Saturday. Do you need to attend a spacesuit? No, simply wear your favorite hat or cap.

4 Review of ‘Review!’

See the 34th (and final) year of Briar Cliff University’s critically-acclaimed “Briar Cliff Review,” courtesy of its longtime editor Tricia Currans-Sheehan. A display highlighting the publication can be seen at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., now through Sept. 3.

5 Celebrating mom ... a week after Mother’s Day!

Where were the father-and-son duo Jack and Mike Langley, last Sunday? Probably celebrating the moms in their family. At 2 p.m. this Sunday, the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers will be saluting moms – and spring – at a free performance at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park road.

6 Blowin’ a fuse!

How do you fuse glass? We have no idea. But instructor Ashley Prince knows. She will be teaching a class on it at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave.

Probably celebrating all of the moms in their family. At 2 p.m