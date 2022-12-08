Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

This ‘Cadi’ can bark!

A Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadillac (Cadi for short) will be the pooch du jour during the 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, a fundraiser for the Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, at noon Saturday at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St. Just for clarification, when we say “pooch du jour,” we’re auctioning her off and not eating her.

Paint now, boot-scoot later!

How’s this for a weird combo? Country music club Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., will be joining forces with Poppin’ Bottles n’ Brusher for an ornament painting party at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Why are we picturing balls filled with images of dirt roads, red pickup trucks and Waylon Jennings?

It’s so Garie, it’s scary!

In what has become a uniquely Sioux City tradition, comic Garie Lewis will be presenting “A Very Garie Christmas” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Perry Como and Andy Williams may be gone. Oy, “God bless us everyone,” indeed!

Tuba-rific!

When one thinks of Christmas music, the low tones of a tuba is not a natural accompaniment. Perhaps, “Merry TUBACHRISTMAS,” an all-tuba concert, taking place at noon Saturday, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, may change everybody’s mind.

Santa, is that you?

Can Santa be the homeless guy sitting on a park bench? That’s the question posed by “Another Night Before Christmas,” a new musical which will finish its run with 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday and a 1:30 p.m. Sunday matinee at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

Harps will be a-plucking!

Well, actually one harp will be in play and veteran harpist Mary Watts will be a-plucking. She’ll be performing a 2 p.m. Sunday program at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.