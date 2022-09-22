Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Positively Parisian!

The 1920s were a swingin' time in Paris and the Sioux City Symphony Symphony will transport you back to that era in "An American in Paris." The season opener -- featuring pianist Inon Barnatan -- will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 Heartland's La-La Land!

What, you never heard of "Hollywood, Nebraska"? Kenneth Jones' play about two actresses returning to their small hometown will receive its world premiere as Lamb Arts Regional Theatre begins its 43rd season. The show ruin now through Oct. 3 at 417 Market St.

3 Mural madness!

Who needs a stinkin' art gallery when you see extraordinary pieces of street art in, um, a stinkin' alley? OK, that sounded better than in our head than it does in print. Anyway, the fourth Alley Art Festival -- complete with music, food vendors, kids zone and more than 50 demonstrations of live alley art -- is taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sioux City.

4 Nature Calls, beer picks up the phone!

Nature Calls is one of Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's most popular fundraiser. While one-of-the-art art pieces will be up for auction at the event -- being held at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. -- we prefer the sampling the humongous assortment of craft beers being offered.

5 Marching order!

North High School's Starfest -- which attracts some of the finest high school marching bands in the tri-state region -- is returning to Morningside University's Olsen Stadium at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Feel free to remain seated. Let the kids do all of the marching.

6 Head B.o.B!

Best known for "Nothin' on You" -- a collaboration with Bruno Mars -- and "Airplanes" -- a collaboration with Hayley Williams -- Atlanta-based rapper B.o.B. is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.