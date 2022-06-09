Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Symphonic sorcery!

The legendary John Williams has become synonymous with the movie soundtrack. Hear his score performed by "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as performed by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, live, while the 2001 movie plays. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Steve-O? Neat-O!

What is on "Jackass" star Steve-O's bucket list? Something tells us it is disgusting and will likely involve poop. Find out for yourself when he bring the Steve-O Bucket List Tour at 8 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3 'Trailer Trash Tammy: Live and In Person'

Comedian Chelcie Lynn -- as well as her Internet alter ego "Trailer Trash Tammy" -- have become an Internet sensation. See why when Chelcie Lynn -- and, for that matter, "Trailer Trash Tammy" -- comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 9 p.m. Friday.

4 Fashionably loud!

The world of music and high fashion often go hand in hand. That is the premise behind Sioux City Conservatory of Music's the Garden Fashion Show, taking place at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 45th St. Even cooler, there will also be an all-ages DJ show afterward.

5 'Dice' man!

Blues musicians Nathan Bryce and the Loaded Dice will be bringing their blend of guitar-driven rock for an 8 p.m. Saturday concert at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Will you have to roll the dice on these guys? No way, this trio has been dazzling audiences for the past two decades.

6 Brush with artistic notoriety!

The exhibit "Seven Women with a Brush" -- featuring the art of Paula Crandell, Jeanne Emmons, Carol Ratcliff, Lynn Nordsiden, Glenda Drennen, Sharon Hobart and Mary Jo Kvidera -- will continue its run at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. 900 Larsen Park Road until July 31.

