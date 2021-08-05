Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Hooked on a 'Phil'-ing!
Over the years, Sioux Cityan Phil Claeys has been the opening act for such A-Listers as Aretha Franklin, Santana and Ziggy Marley. Wait, isn't he the dude who sings the National Anthem to start SITP every year? Yes, but Phil still does opens the show. Phil will do the same for Indigenous at their Downtown Live concert at 6 p.m. Friday on the lawn at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
2 On Fire with LIT!
Let's see, when it comes to a band who spell its name with all caps, there is MGMT, BTS and, um, oh that's right! LIT, the alternative rock group who will likely sing "My Own Worst Enemy" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
3 Red dirt, cold beer!
Red dirt country band Wasted Highway will be causing a traffic jam of a musical variety at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. That happens whenever the dance floor is full.
4 Sampler platter!
Nope, "Rebel Without a Cause"'s James Dean won't performing a 6 p.m. Saturday music set at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd., because he is dead. Instead, the Sioux Falls-based James Dean will be there instead. This James Dean performs acoustically but uses live loops and sampling. It's actually awesome!
5 Hello Dolie!
Sioux City educator and photographer Dolie Thompson loves to dabble in light, memory and a collective past. See her finest work during an opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
6 Broadway Baby!
What do "The King and I," "My Fair Lady" and "The Music Man" all have in common? Selections from each show will be performed by Siouxland native Ellen Osborn during her "Songs of Broadway's Golden Age" program at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.