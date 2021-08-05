Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Hooked on a 'Phil'-ing!

Over the years, Sioux Cityan Phil Claeys has been the opening act for such A-Listers as Aretha Franklin, Santana and Ziggy Marley. Wait, isn't he the dude who sings the National Anthem to start SITP every year? Yes, but Phil still does opens the show. Phil will do the same for Indigenous at their Downtown Live concert at 6 p.m. Friday on the lawn at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

2 On Fire with LIT!

Let's see, when it comes to a band who spell its name with all caps, there is MGMT, BTS and, um, oh that's right! LIT, the alternative rock group who will likely sing "My Own Worst Enemy" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

3 Red dirt, cold beer!

Red dirt country band Wasted Highway will be causing a traffic jam of a musical variety at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. That happens whenever the dance floor is full.

4 Sampler platter!