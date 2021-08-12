 Skip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
1 Win with Quinn!

What can't Kelly Quinn do? He owns nightclubs, he's a terrific musician and he brews Brioux City craft beers. Well, apparently, Kelly can't turn down any gigs. He'll be performing an acoustic set at 6 p.m. Friday at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

2 Catch the Fever!

Ultra Violet Fever will be spreading plenty o' cool vibes as the Hump Day Happy Hour Series at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

3 X's vs. Texans!

Yes, we're nerdy enough to Google Cleburne, Texas, the home base of the Cleburne Railroaders, who will be playing a three-day series against the Sioux City Explorers, at Lewis & Clark Park, Friday through Sunday.

4 Eye to eye with an Eagle!

See a Bald Eagle, up close and personal, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

5 Allie oop!

Singer-songwriter Allie Colleen has a classic country sound but with a contemporary country 'tude. See her in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 113 Third St.

6 S'mores & songs

S'mores, hot dogs and song or two will be on the menu during a Music Around the Campfire event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Call director Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838 for details.  

