Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Win with Quinn!

What can't Kelly Quinn do? He owns nightclubs, he's a terrific musician and he brews Brioux City craft beers. Well, apparently, Kelly can't turn down any gigs. He'll be performing an acoustic set at 6 p.m. Friday at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

2 Catch the Fever!

Ultra Violet Fever will be spreading plenty o' cool vibes as the Hump Day Happy Hour Series at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

3 X's vs. Texans!

Yes, we're nerdy enough to Google Cleburne, Texas, the home base of the Cleburne Railroaders, who will be playing a three-day series against the Sioux City Explorers, at Lewis & Clark Park, Friday through Sunday.

4 Eye to eye with an Eagle!

See a Bald Eagle, up close and personal, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

5 Allie oop!