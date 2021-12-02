Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Goin' viral!

How can an up-and-coming country songstress stand out from the pack? Alexandra Kay did it with a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," which has had more than 3.5 million YouTube views! See Kay, along with Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 Don't call 'em Santa's Elves!

Describing themselves as "The Baddest Little Show on Earth," Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling" will be at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Thursday. In case you wondering, VIP seating (in the front row) and ringside seating (in the second row) is still available, but we don't recommend it.

3 'Deuce Bigalow' is in da house!

Rob Schneider may be 58 years old, but he will always be "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" in our hearts. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member will perform a 6 p.m. and a 9 p.m. Friday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Or, at least, that's what the "Richmeister" told us.

4 Spiked!

Some of the nation's finest college athletes will be competing at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Women's Volleyball National Championships, running now through Saturday, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

5 Get 'Winter'-ized!

LaunchPad Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will be hosting an after-school "Winter Workshop," from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday. Kids will be able to make "snow," creating tasty recipes, and make some Christmas gifts for family members.

6 Music straight from 'Hotlanta!'

A group formed with some of Atlanta, Georgia's most esteemed studio musicians. Atlanta Rhythm Section will be giving one peach of a show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

