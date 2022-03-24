Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Eve of Shreve!

Known for literally being a "one man band," singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Randall Shreve will be playing a soulful show at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 'Rain' Maker!

From "Purple Rain" to "Raspberry Beret" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince has left an indelible impression on the music world. Originating from Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Chase & Ovation, which describes itself as the "World's Premier Prince Tribute Show" is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 A kind of gallery!

Jessica Hammond (aka "Brutal Doodles") will be one of the participating artists for Downtown Partners' "Gallery in the Sky" Festival. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, area artists will be transforming downtown Sioux City's skywalks for this juried art show.

4 Pigskin on Parade!

The Sioux City Bandits indoor professional football team will be taking on rivals Sioux Empire Crusaders at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

5 Fiddle-di-di!

Country fiddle player Bill Peterson and poet Ron Johnson will be presenting "Fiddling, Folklore, Myths & Poems" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Namaste in nature!

Decompress in a tranquil setting of a nature center. The next yoga session at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will occur at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call 712-258-0838 for details.

