1 Attention all headbangers!

Back in the day, your Weekender friends were diehard metalheads. Even today, we can headbang with the best of 'em. That's why you might see us moshing for (hed)pe, Crazy Town, Adema and Tantric taking part in a Nu Metal Madness Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 KC Red Dirt!

You associate Kansas City with the Chiefs and the Royals and for BBQ instead of red dirt country. However, your minds may change when you hear native sons Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Small Change is 'money!'

The Sioux City-based Small Change band have making bank for more than a decade. See this top dollar band -- headed by master guitarist Bob Snodgrass at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Brushes & Brewskis?

What is it about art that makes us want to drink? Poppin' Bottles n' Brushes will be hosting a Teacher's Appreciation program at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St. Jefferson, S.D.

5 Go west, young ladies!

Sisters Teresa Kay Orr and Marci Broyhill will be singing about cowboys, outlaws and the trek out west during a 2 p.m. Sunday program at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larson Park Road.

6 Game on!

Board games are making a comeback and the South Sioux City Public Library has plenty in their permanent collection. Sit back, have fun and play a game from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at 2121 Dakota Ave.