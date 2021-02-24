Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 In need of an IV?
According to their Facebook page, the band IV Play performs music from such diverse artists as Keith Urban, Motley Crue and Lady Gaga. Now, that is something we gotta see! Luckily, they will be playing at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 5th St.. beginning at 9 p.m. both Friday and Sunday.
2 Pucks o' plenty!
The Sioux City Musketeers (aka the Siouxland's Choice for Best Local Sports Team) will be heating up the ice when they take on the Lincoln Stars (aka NOT the Siouxland's Choice for Best Local Team). See the Muskies in action at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
3 Get your fill of 'Vitamin N'
OK, what the hell is "Vitamin N,' you asked? That stands for "Nature," according to the folks at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. At 6 p.m. Thursday, they will be beginning their Trekking Thursday, a monthly program for you to enjoy both nature and exercise. Call 712-258-0838 to more details.
4 See tomorrow's hottest artists today!
The work of 72 of Sioux City's finest youth artists will be on display at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. between now and April 11. Will you seen the next Jackson Pollock or a Georgia O'Keefe in the making? Maybe.
5 Swap 'em if you got 'em
Have a swap to make or need to pick up a special craft item? The Sioux City Conservatory of Music will be hosting an indoor Swap on the Block event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1309 Pierce St.
6 The War Room
Did you know the then-fledgling United States was locked in a bitter naval war with France, circa 1798 - 1801? We didn't, but Wayne State College professor Don Hickey did. He'll be talking about the this "Quasi-War" during a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestreaming presentation that can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com or facebook.com/sclandc at 2 p.m. Sunday.