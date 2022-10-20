Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 No stinkin' musicians needed!

OK, that may sound a bit harsh but a cappella group Straight No Chaser has been performing to sold-out crowds for more than 25 years. They're coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

2 What a Joker!

In case you didn't know this, truTV's long-running "Impractical Jokers" is "Jackass" with 99.5 percent fewer instances of flying port-a-pots. One of its stars -- James Murray or "Murr" -- is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

3 Front & center fashions

Your Weekender friends usually don't toot our horns but ... toot, toot! Staff writer Earl Horlyk will be emceeing the Sound & Style Fashion Show -- a fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music -- at 6 p.m. Saturday at Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

4 Fishnets & lab coats

Back in simpler times, you could tell a mad scientist from the fishnet stocking and the bustier he'd wear. Having said that, there will probably be more than a few Dr. Frank N. Furter sighting in or around The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 7 p.m. Friday for the sixth annual Rocky Horror Picture Show costume party. Now, take a step to your left. Now, a step to your right. Oh, you know the rest.

5 Autumnal Rain

Soul sister Laura Rain will be joined with the killer band the Caesars. Set your tasers to electrifying at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

6 Fiddle-dee-dee!

Veteran fiddle player Bill Petersen and the acoustic band Tomboy will perform a concert of mountain, folk and gospel tunes at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Keep your yee-hawing to a minimum.