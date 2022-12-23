Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 HAVE A 'SPAZZY' NYE!

Here's to the geeks who love cheesy '80s music. That's right, the Spazmatics will be ushering 2022 out with a dweeby bang at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 BIG BEN WILL STRIKE MIDNIGHT!

Perennial Siouxland's Choice award recipients Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods will countrify The Marquee, 1225 Fourth for a NYE show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

3 THE HORNMAN RETURNS!

Nowadays, trumpet player Ryan Kisor is best known for his work at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center. But he has never forgotten his Sioux City roots. Kisor is coming to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 MAD MEN (AND A WOMAN!)

Madison Avenue isn't simply a street in New York. It is also a Sioux City-based band headed by Madison Zeller. See Madison and her crew at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

5 KEEPING 2022 DIRTY!

Well, we don't mind the dirt if it is of the red dirt variety. Red Dirt Road will be playing the NYE show at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St. at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

6 TAKE A (WINTER) BREAK!

Get the kids out of the house for some cold weather fun. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will host a Winter Break Camp at 10 a.m. Thursday.