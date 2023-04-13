1 Come for the clowns, stay for the buffalo!

Feh, trained horses and elephants are so last year. What's new for the upcoming Abu Bekr Shrine Circus? When it comes to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Thursday through Sunday, promoters say there will be a trained buffalo! Well, that will be different!

2 New zoo review!

In case you were wondering, "Madagascar" (the movie) is the one with the lion, the zebra plus the giraffe who sounded like Ross from "Friends." When "Madagascar" (the live musical) comes to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Saturday, we imagine it will involve another zoo breakout, another escape to Africa as well as songs kids will (sadly) know by heart.

3 Day by Day!

Now over 50 years old, the pop musical "Godspell" was the launching pad for performers like Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Andrea Martin and Victor Garber (the old dude from the CW's "The Flash"). Will REACH Youth and Family Production of "Godspell" -- at Morningside Lutheran Church with shows on April 14 and 15 as well as April 21 and 22 -- boast as many future stars? See for yourself.

4 Covers for a cause!

The 1980s was a strange time when Emilio Estevez could pass for a "jock" and a gorgeous Ally Sheedy could pass for a wallflower. The '80s tribute band The Breakfast Club -- which will not feature Estevez, Sheedy or any member of the 1985 John Hughes movie -- will perform at a "Rock the Cure" concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. It's a fundraiser for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

5 Music to howl by!

Fronted by a powerhouse singer, Canadian heavy metal's Circle the Wolves prove that there are plenty of headbangers up north. See them in action when they perform a 6 p.m. Thursday show at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block, 1307 Pierce St.

6 Oom poppa mow mow!

Have the Oak Ridge Boys really been around for more than 75 years? Well, the original Oak Ridge Quartet was founded in 1947. The current band has been together -- off and on -- for at least 50 years. That's a lot of "Elvira" encores. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.