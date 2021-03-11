Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Run (or walk) for the gold!

In real life, St. Patrick wasn't a leprechaun. Instead, he was an Irish missionary who may have banished snakes from the Emerald Isle but probably didn't drink green beer. Had he been a runner, "The Apostle of Ireland" may've enjoyed the St. Patrick's Festival & 5K Run & Walk, which includes a trot towards Chris Larsen Park, a dash around the Anderson Dance Pavilion and a scramble towards the Tyson Events Center for a plate of corned beef & cabbage. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

2 Five bands, one stage, holy crap!

Sioux City bands Outer Year, Among Machines and Altered Horizons will be sharing the stage with Omaha bands Deviant and Pluto Calling for a night of hard-rocking fun, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 4th St. Masks are required and, if we had to hazard a guess, earplugs are recommended.

3 Country Cool!

Alright, let us blow your mind a bit. Kali Indiana is a country group made up of a dude who was born in Michigan and lived in California. He teamed up with his Indiana-born wife and their newest single is "Tennessee's Gotta." The Nebraska-based(!) band will be at Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St., for a 9 p.m. show on Saturday.