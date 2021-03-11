Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Run (or walk) for the gold!
In real life, St. Patrick wasn't a leprechaun. Instead, he was an Irish missionary who may have banished snakes from the Emerald Isle but probably didn't drink green beer. Had he been a runner, "The Apostle of Ireland" may've enjoyed the St. Patrick's Festival & 5K Run & Walk, which includes a trot towards Chris Larsen Park, a dash around the Anderson Dance Pavilion and a scramble towards the Tyson Events Center for a plate of corned beef & cabbage. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
2 Five bands, one stage, holy crap!
Sioux City bands Outer Year, Among Machines and Altered Horizons will be sharing the stage with Omaha bands Deviant and Pluto Calling for a night of hard-rocking fun, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 4th St. Masks are required and, if we had to hazard a guess, earplugs are recommended.
3 Country Cool!
Alright, let us blow your mind a bit. Kali Indiana is a country group made up of a dude who was born in Michigan and lived in California. He teamed up with his Indiana-born wife and their newest single is "Tennessee's Gotta." The Nebraska-based(!) band will be at Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St., for a 9 p.m. show on Saturday.
4 Songs with a side of Vitamin C!
What do Blind Melon, Wild Cherry and The Cranberries have in common? They're all terrific bands and they can all go into a yummy fruit salad. Which reminds us, party rockers Lemon Fresh Day will be at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 5th St., beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.
5 Colors of spring!
Veteran artist Glenda Drennen has inspired hundreds of area artists to pick up a palette of watercolors and paint to their heart's content. See some of Drennen's best work and meet the artist in person at an art show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
6 Pulling for Polley!
With an extensive background in musical theater, East High School grad Mitchell Polley will be presenting a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream show, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at siouxcitylcic.com.