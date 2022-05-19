Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Quinn is in!

After six long years, The Kelly Quinn Band will reunite for an 8 p.m. Saturday show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Expect plenty of old hits as well as special guests.

2 Six-string warriors

What's better than dueling pianos? According to Maple Grove, Minn.-based SongBlast, two interactive dueling guitars will fit the bill. Pat Balder and Glen Everhart will play plenty of rock & roll classics at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

3 Real 'rock' & rollers!

Granite is a coarse-ingenous rock composed of quartz while the Omaha-based Rex Granite Band is composed of musicians as well as lead singer Sarah Benck. See the blues rockin' band at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. By the way, we have no idea where you can get the quartz-y kind of granite.

4 Billy the Kid rides again!

William Schneider (aka "Billy James") will play an all-acoustic set of country music at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. This program is part of the "Fine Arts Series," sponsored by a Humanities Project Grant.

5 Namaste in nature

Start your morning with an energizing vinyasa flow ... and, no, that's not dirty. It's yoga. Limber up and attend yoga class at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

6 Saluting Morningside

When you think of the Sioux City neighborhood of Morningside, you think of the University, Bob Roe's pizza and, maybe, the awesome baked goods at Sunkist Bakery. Celebrate Morningside in all of its glory during Morningside Days, Thursday through Sunday, complete with parade, carnival rides and more.

