1 Worth the 'Waite!'

Girls of the '80s loved pop star John Waite's smooth vocals on such MTV-worthy hits as "Missing You" and "Every Step of the Way," while guys of the '80s simply wanted his rad hairstyle. See how Waite's voice and hairdo have faired over the years when he does an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 Country cool!

Can we get a yee-haw please? Lamb Arts Regional Theatre will be performing the jukebox musical "Lovin' Me Some Country" as a fun-raiser for the theater's 625 Douglas Project. The night's festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stoney Creek Inn, 303 Third St. The show will feature Sioux City native Cassie Slater, who'll be coming from Chicago for the production.

3 Oompa Loompa alert!

Here's our hot take on "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory": We were Team Veruca Salt because Charlie Bucket was such a wienie! By the way, DJ Willie Wonka (presumably no relation to the eccentric candymaker) will be at the Marquee\., 1225 Fourth St., for a 9 p.m. Saturday show.

4 R&R Hall of Famers unite!

Cathy Sandage, a 2010 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Mickey Lee Petersen, a 2003 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee for the group Bonesteel, will be burning up the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

5 One nation, lots of religions!

Is America the land of plenty ... of religions? Morningside University religious studies Professor Emeritus will examine religious diversity at a 2 pm. Sunday talk at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Taking a breather!

Do you have stress in your life? Take some time for yourself at a Breathe Yoga and Meditation class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday or 9 a.m. Saturday at 1551 Indian Hills, Drive, Building C.