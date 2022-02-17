Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 See Olaf in his natural setting!

You'd expect to catch a glimpse of Olaf and his frigid friends from "Frozen" on ice. But what about Moana, Beauty, the Beast, or the ghostly crew from Coco? They'll all be a part of "Disney on Ice," which will be at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Thursday through Sunday.

2 Bluesman Extraordinaire!

With elements of jazz, blues and rock & roll, Texas-born Chris Duarte has originated a musical style that's been dubbed "punk blues." See the Chris Duarte Group at 9 p.m. Friday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Say hi to Eli!

A traditional country artist with a catalog that includes tunes from everybody from Garth Brooks and Luke Combs, Eli Algers has a personality the size of the state of Tennessee. Hopefully, it will fit the stage at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. Alger will be performing there at 9 p.m. Friday.

4 Clamoring for covers?

The Weekender loves a tribute band and the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will have a two-fer beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. Trust -- specializing in music from the 70s to 90s -- and Above the Covers -- with a selection of power punk from the 2000s -- will satisfy your thirst for something rhythmically retro.

5 Rhyme time!

Sioux City students will competing for recitation supremacy at Poetry Out Loud, taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council, this program encourages the study of great poetry.

6 Count birds while hiking!

Wanna multitask? The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, is hosting a Great Backyard Bird Count at 10 a.m. Saturday. You can help the Loess Hill Audubon Society with its annual bird count while taking a mid-February in the woods.

