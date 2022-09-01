Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 (Buck)cherry on top!

Best known for such chart-toppers as "Here I Comes," "No More Lies" and "The Way," the California-based Buckcherry will be headbanging at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

2 Namaste & rock on!

Tantric is a word associated with Buddhism practices and yoga. So, why is it also the name of a hard rocking band out of Louisville, Kentucky? Who the hell knows? We do know that Tantric (the band) is giving a 7 p.m. Sunday performance at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 'Paige' turner!

Sioux City native Paige Rose has been getting notice in Music City USA as of late. See this country superstar in the making at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Out of the 'Briar' patch!

Country singer Briar Burns is known for such songs as "Siouxer City Blues" and "Dissociation & Alcoholism," which may or may not be a cry for help. Feel free to dry his tears at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jolly's, 1100 Larsen Park Road.

5 On an (uneven) keel!

Betty Strong Encounter Center's Sara Olson is slated to help grades 4 to 6 to make a mini Lewis & Clark keel boat, 900 Larsen Park Road. Will this boat be ship-shape or a Titanic in the making? See for yourself at 1 p.m. Saturday.

6 Acoustically inclined

The acoustic duo of Boon & Lambert will be at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd., as part of the eatery's high-style compatriots. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday.