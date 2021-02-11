Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Drawn to love!

Is a picture really worth a thousand words? If you forget Valentine's Day is coming up, you better hope that to be the case. Luckily, the Tyson Events Center has a special Paint N' Sip event, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Instructions, supplies and, most important, alcohol will be part of the admission price. Go to TysonCenter.com for more detail.

2 Yukky in love!

Who needs schmaltz when laughter makes the world go round? Some of America's and Canada's top stand-up comics will be tickling your funny bone during a "Save Our Jobs" Virtual Comedy Event, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. Contact TysonCenter.com for additional information.

3 Falling in love with music!

The Sioux Falls-based Minority Falls will be playing plenty of old covers, new covers plus their own original music at 9 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

4 Love by the riverfront!