Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Technicolor cowboys!

Want to tell Big & Rich apart? Big (actually William Kenneth Alphin) wears a top hat) while Rich (actually John Rich) beat Marlee Marlin in "The Celebrity Apprentice) about a decade ago. What else do we know? The country duo will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Promenading pooches!

You don't need to have a "fur baby" to participate in the 20th annual Pets on Parade 5K Run/1 mile fun run, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd. After all, the proceeds got to a good cause. Specifically to the Siouxland Humane Society's homeless animal program.

3 Crow-ho-ho!

Let's face facts: scarecrows don't scare people or crows. Unless it's the singing and dancing one from "The Wizard of Oz," who is truly terrifying. Despite that, the 22nd annual Great Akron (Iowa) Scarecrow Festival is actually fun. See the homemade scarecrows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Akron's City Park.

4 Latino pride!

Siouxland Latino Community gets to take a bow at the second annual Celebrate Siouxland festival, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at South Sioux City's Jeffrey Dible Soccer Field. See fancy costumes, fancy dances and eat plenty of delicious food.

5 Multiculturalism is cool!

Actually, this is a good weekend to reflect on Siouxland's diverse communities. The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

6 Kid foodies!

Fans of "MasterChef Junior Live!" will see the next generation of Gordon Ramsey when the "Live on Stage" show comes to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.