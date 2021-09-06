Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Pie' guys.
Glam metal band Warrant is famous for songs like "Heaven" and "I Saw Red" but, c'mon, their "Cherry Pie" is an all-time classic! Headbang to your heart's content when Warrant performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
2 When pucks meet sticks.
Is it getting chilly in here? The Sioux City Musketeers will be hosting seven other Western Division teams during a preseason United States Hockey League Preseason Shootout. Get a sneak peak at the league's best athletes at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as noon on Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
3 Great in Gretna.
Up-and-coming singer Cooper James is making a name for himself on the country circuit. Originally from Gretna, Neb. (population: 5,037), James will be playing a 9 p.m. Saturday show at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.
4 Nerdy notions.
The nonprofit Tri-State Gamers (headed by recent Weekender cover subject Bart Miller) will host a Gamer Get-Together from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Remember, being geek is a good thing, nowadays.
5 All in the Family.
In case you were wondering, Sunday is Grandparent's Day. It might be a nice gesture to take nana and pop-pop to see Jack and Mike Langley, who will be hosting a "Songs for Grandparents Day" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
6 Drink wine, paint a picture.
Are you artsy and/or do you like a glass of vino? Then, check out this collaboration between Pickled Palette and the Oscar Carl Vineyards, 1473 Buchanan Ave. It starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.