Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Pie' guys.

Glam metal band Warrant is famous for songs like "Heaven" and "I Saw Red" but, c'mon, their "Cherry Pie" is an all-time classic! Headbang to your heart's content when Warrant performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 When pucks meet sticks.

Is it getting chilly in here? The Sioux City Musketeers will be hosting seven other Western Division teams during a preseason United States Hockey League Preseason Shootout. Get a sneak peak at the league's best athletes at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as noon on Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

3 Great in Gretna.

Up-and-coming singer Cooper James is making a name for himself on the country circuit. Originally from Gretna, Neb. (population: 5,037), James will be playing a 9 p.m. Saturday show at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

4 Nerdy notions.

The nonprofit Tri-State Gamers (headed by recent Weekender cover subject Bart Miller) will host a Gamer Get-Together from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Remember, being geek is a good thing, nowadays.