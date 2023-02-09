1 'Double Wide Dream,' double the fun!

Texas-born Casey Donahew first won acclaim with 2011's "Double Wide Dream." Since then, he's scored radio-friendly hits like "Whiskey Baby," "Small Town Love" and "Lovin' Out of Control." He'll be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 Zach Attack!

Sioux Falls-born and raised Zach Dresch was inspired by such iconic comics as Mitch Hedberg and Demetri Martin. At 8 p.m. Friday, he's headlining a night of comedy at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Also on the bill will be Sioux City-based comedian Drake Strong.

3 'Who's' your Valentine?

OK, we enjoy Valentine's puns as much as anybody. But Ashley Prince's "Owl-entine's Day" class, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave., may be too much of a stretch. Still, a clay owl may make for a novel V-Day gift.

4 Heartbreakers in abundance!

You don't necessarily associate the late Tom Petty ("Free Falling," "Don't Come Around Here No More," and "Changed the Locks") with romantic ballads. But the Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band Ventura Blvd. will play a special pre-Valentine's Day show at 9 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

5 All in the Family

Screw Punxsutawney Phil! Father and son act Jack and Mike Langley want to shake your winter blues away. They'll perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Pigskin a-plenty!

Talk about counter-programming! We believe the Langleys will be opposite a televised Rihanna halftime show. Plus, there's a little-known event called Super Bowl LVII -- featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs -- that will also be taking place. Funny that it isn't getting any attention. Hmm.