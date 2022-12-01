Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Net'-working!

Think soccer's World Cup is the only place for baller action this week? Nuh-uh, the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship -- featuring some of the sport's best young talent -- will continue now through Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Tribute to a guitar hero

It's been 46 years since the death of Sioux City's own "Guitar Hero" Tommy Bolin. The legendary Bolin -- best known for memorable stints in Deep Purple and Zephyr -- will be memorialized in an All-Star Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. The Bolin band will feature brother Johnnie Bolin as well as the musicians who either knew Tommy or were influenced by him.

3 'Peanuts' for the holidays?

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of cartoonist Charles M. Schultz' birth, the 72nd anniversary of the first "Peanuts" comic strip and the 10,000th time we've watched "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on TV. Well, we've never seen the stage adaptation of the perennial holiday tale -- taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. -- so there's that. Spoiler alert: we're guessing nobody will like Charlie's ugly tree until the very last minute.

4 Full-Nelson!

In case you're wondering, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson's grandparents were TV's Ozzie & Harriet Nelson, while their dad was teen idol Rick Nelson. Want to see more of their family tree? Their uncle -- on their mom's side -- is Mark Harmon (TV's "NCIS"). Matthew and Gunnar will be presenting "A Nelson Family Christmas," at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

5 A (really) Real Deal!

Legendary Chicago Blues musician John Primer and his Real Deal Blues Band will electrify Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., during a live show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

6 Clear Horizons up ahead!

For more than half a century, Dr. Lou Rossman has been involved in music education. As the conductor of the New Horizons Band of Sioux City, Rossman will lead musicians through a program of everyone's favorite Christmas music for a 2 p.m. Sunday concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.