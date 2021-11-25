Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Picking up 'Steam'

Is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas? It does whenever Mannheim Steamroller comes to town. The 35th anniversary of Chip Davis' holiday show will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

2 'Burns' Notice

Sioux City musician Briar Burns will be hosting a party, celebrating the release of his first album at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Creative juices with a buzz!

Pickled Palette will be hosting a night of painting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marto Brewing Co. at 920 Fourth St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

4 Sounds of the season

Feeling a bit nostalgia for a time you were probably too young to experience? Head back to 1968 and groove to the girls from the musical "Winter Wonderettes," which is continuing Thursday through Sunday at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

5 Holidays at the Ice Cream Capital of the World

Whether it is holiday shows with the Brown Family, real-life reindeer or a Santa Fun Run, there will be plenty to see and do during Christmas in Hometown Le Mars, all day on Saturday. Check out Christmasinlemars.com for more details.

6 Support your local businesses

While we're at it, support all of your small, locally owned businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year. We believe Santa looks favorably on you buying local.

