Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Rhythm is gonna get you!

"On Your Feet," the stage musical spotlighting the lives of music superstars Gloria and Emilio Estafan, will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Will you be "Coming Out of the Dark" while joining a "Congo" line? Probably.

2 Christmas: The Sequel?

How festive do you feel in the middle of January? Well, the folks over at New Stage Players hope you haven't had ho-ho-ho overload. The 3201 Dakota Ave. theater will stage "Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," with performances running Thursday through Monday.

3 Goin' indie!

A quartet of indie acts (Red Maker, Banana Cramps, Court Jester and Asha & Brandon) will hit the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., for an evening of easygoing music. Check 'em out, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

4 Instant 'Replay!'

Veteran rock and rollers Replay will bring a classic vibe at am 8 p.m. Saturday concert at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

5 Bejeweled band!

Is the Akron, Iowa, band Diamond Avenue the real deal or is it simply cubic zirconia? Find out at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday.

6 'Monster' Ball!

The Colorado-based quartet Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution. After all, they've been writing, recording and touring for more than 30 years. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.