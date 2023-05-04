1 Just call him ‘Alice’

Considered the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” Alice Cooper (born Vincent Damon Furnier) was born in 1948, the same year as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, chef Ina Garten (“The Barefoot Contessa”) and author George RR Martin (“Game of Thrones”). Cooper will bring his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7 p.m. Sunday.

2 Fiddle riddle!

Since it first opened on Broadway in 1964, the legendary “Fiddler on the Roof” introduced such future stars as Bette Midler, Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) and Paul Michael Glaser (“Starsky & Hutch”) into the national spotlight. Will the Broadway at the Orpheum’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” – being performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday – produce anybody as enduring as the Divine Miss M? You be the judge.

3 Drink beer, hit a ball!

Can you hit a golf ball through a windmill with a glass of beer in your hand? If you answered yes, the Barstool Open needs you. A fundraiser for River-Cade the Barstool Open and Pub Crawl, starts at noon at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St. and will continue into 17 other bars. Is the Weekender one of the major sponsors? Why, yes we are!

4 Yadda, nada?

Jason Walsmith has performed throughout the United States, Mexico and, even, Beijing, China as a member of the Iowa-based group Nadas. He’ll be going solo in Vangarde Art’s Groovy Toom at 8 p.m. Friday.

5 Yay for gyro!

Do you have a sudden craving for tzatziki? Good, because Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s GyroFest will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 900 Sixth St.

6 Four bands, one big show!

Bands G.L.U.E., Las Cruxes, Trees with Eyes and Oxytoxin will be tearing up the stage at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St., beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bring your dancing shoes and, maybe, a bottle of aspirin ... because these bands will be loud!