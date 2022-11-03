Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 We smell pork!

Let's say Peppa Pig, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe all went on a camping trip in the woods. Who would survive? Our money's on the giraffe and we fear Peppa is a sitting duck ... em, pig! On that note, "Peppa Pig Live!" is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. at 2 p.m. Saturday.

2 Corey On!

You can't keep a "Corey" down for too long. The much-delayed concert by former child actor Corey Feldman ("Stand By Me," "The Lost Boys") is back on at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock. Before you ask, we don't know what the dude's gonna do on stage, either.

3 Cobain-ium!

Back in the day, your friends at the Weekender kept our hair short, wore nothing but flannel shirts and strummed the guitar on occasion. We were called bums. On the other hand, the boys from Smells Like Nirvana do the same stuff but they are called a Nirvana tribute band. See them at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 7 p.m. Thursday. Wait, we hung out with Courtney Love for nothing?

4 Come for the Bedlam!

Wanna wake up with a bit of bedlam? Well, you may be in luck. Good Morning Bedlam -- which combine bluegrass, folk whistling and, even, a cello -- will play an 8 p.m. Friday show at Vangarde Arts. 416 Pierce St.

5 (Ells)worth a lot!

Amy Ellsworth has a great set of pipes. After all, she's been performing with several bands, including Rockestra, for years. See the versatile Ellsworth perform "Music We Love" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 In case we have to remind you: VOTE!

Please do your civic duty and vote. First of all, check out the Siouxland's Choice award nominee and choose your favorite. Plus we believe there is also election going on Tuesday. Who knew?