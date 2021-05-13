Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Bell-bottomed and loving it!
Does your knowledge of the 1970s come mainly from "Partridge Family" reruns? That's OK, you'll still probably enjoy PetRock, a cover band specializing in music from the days when Roseanne Rosannadanna perms roamed the earth. Get groovy by going to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday.
2 Country crooning!
Sioux City's very own Dane Louis is always ready to party with his fans. Join the Louis-a-palooza, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.
3 Play 'Mist'-y for Me!
What happens when an unemployed bartender discovers a lost Jackson Pollack masterpiece? Don't ask us. Go see "Bakersfield Mist," a play premiering at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market, with shows running from Thursday through May 22. Go to lambtheatre.com for more details.
4 Bandits in helmets!
The Sioux City Bandits wear helmets in place of masks and prefer tackling opponents as opposed to robbing 'em! See these indoor arena footballers in their natural environment -- the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive -- at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. They'll be taking on the Salina Bandits for a some gridiron action.
5 Get yukky at Marty's
Has the news been getting you down? Perhaps, an evening of open mic night comedy with Drake Strong and his crew will put a smile on your mug. Head on over to Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., at 8 p.m. Thursday. And if Drake can't make you laugh, Marty's also serves adult beverages. So there's that!
6 Don't debunk the trunk!
Where do you fall in Marie Kondo vs. "Hoarding: Buried Alive" spectrum? If you're smack dab in the middle, go to the Community Trunk Sale, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Unload a lot of your junk while buying up the old junk of somebody else's. That does qualify as spring cleaning, doesn't it?