Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Bell-bottomed and loving it!

Does your knowledge of the 1970s come mainly from "Partridge Family" reruns? That's OK, you'll still probably enjoy PetRock, a cover band specializing in music from the days when Roseanne Rosannadanna perms roamed the earth. Get groovy by going to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday.

2 Country crooning!

Sioux City's very own Dane Louis is always ready to party with his fans. Join the Louis-a-palooza, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

3 Play 'Mist'-y for Me!

What happens when an unemployed bartender discovers a lost Jackson Pollack masterpiece? Don't ask us. Go see "Bakersfield Mist," a play premiering at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market, with shows running from Thursday through May 22. Go to lambtheatre.com for more details.

4 Bandits in helmets!