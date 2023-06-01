Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

1 Rainbow Bright!

Sioux City will be especially prideful from Thursday to Sunday as SUX Pride and the Siouxland Pride Alliance will host numerous events, celebrating the LGBTQ+ communities, in or near downtown.

2 Feeling blue(grass)!

After a decade (or two) away from the Mighty Mo, River-Cade is finally returning to the riverfront. The first annual River-Cade Bluegills and Bluegrass Music Festival, hosted by Phil Claeys, will be the inaugural event from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Dance Pavilion. Expect plenty of food, fun and Phil.

3 The 'Wright' Stuff!

On its website, The Rusty Wright Band is promoting the fact that their latest single "No Man Is An Island" is number one best-seller ... in the Netherlands! Well, a number single is still a number one single, no matter where. See this veteran blues -- and darlings in the Netherlands, apparently -- when they place an 8 p.m. Friday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Free fallin' and loving it!

What's your favorite Tom Petty song? Dude must've had a billion of 'em. Which makes things easy for Southern Accent: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience -- a tribute band -- that will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.

5 Chicken, waffles ... beer?

To be honest, we've never had the desire to wash down a chicken dinner with a brewski. Who knows, it may be delicious? From 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, the food truck Chix Chicken will be at Wise I Brewing, 15 Second St. NE, Le Mars. We know we like Wise I Beer. This might be a good combination.

6 The Fab Fifties

Teresa Kay Orr is a talented singer, songwriter and all-around entertainer. She also has an affinity for the music of the 1950s. She'll be celebrating the decade in song at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.