Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Tiny City Slickers!

Believe it or not, Little Big Town -- the Grammy-winning country quartet consisting of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook -- has been around for more than 20 years. They'll be performing such chart toppers as "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

2 River-Cade is here!

Organizer Phil Claeys loves to add more and more events to River-Cade, which is Siouxland's longest-running summer festival. From smile contests to volleyball tournaments to a cruisin' car show, River-Cade will be in full swing, Thursday through Sunday. Go to river-cade.com for the details.

3 Dirty & digging it!

The group Red Dirt Road combines seasoned musicianship, killer harmonies and an arena-style light show to every performance. See them at 9:30 p.m. Friday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

4 Get wiggy with piggies!

Yeah, we know the Plymouth County Fair, being held Wednesday through Sunday in Le Mars, has plenty of animal acts, a demolition derby and a carnival midway, but we prefer the fair food. Scarf down on a sweet treat if you like. We prefer the fair's world-famous "Pork Chop in a Glove," which is meat served inside of a work glove.

5 Going to the 'Dawgs!'

Shamarr Allen is a New Orleans legend. The trumpet-playing vocalist and his Underdawgs will be bringing plenty of Crescent City vibes at 7 p.m. Friday concert on the front lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

6 Which witch is which?

Who said witches are only for Halloween? Historian Scott Culpepper will discuss "The Connecticut Witch Trials" art 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.