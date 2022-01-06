Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Puck-er up!

The Sioux City Musketeers will be battling the Lincoln Stars and the Fargo Force, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The ice may be cold but the Muskies always bring the heat.

2 Bingo, now with more buzz!

With a history that dates back to 16th century Italy, bingo is a game apparently beloved by everybody's grandma. How do you make bingo more challenging? By adding an adult beverage to the game. Wise I Brewing Co., 15 Second Street, N.E., Le Mars, will be hosting a Bingo & Brew event, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Check it out and see why grandma is so cheerful after bingo.

3 'Frosty: The Sequel'

The best and worst thing about snow art is the knowledge your masterpiece will eventually melt. Still, you can receive some serious cred at a da Vinci of snow sculpture by entering the creative snow building contest, between now and March 19, at Ponca, Neb.'s Ponca State Park. Winners will get a night's stay in a four-bedroom mini lodge.

4 Say toodle-loo to Tannenbaum!

Have a bad case of evergreen envy? Let it go ... literally. Take your used Christmas tree to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, between now and Jan. 17. They'll chip it up and use it for their nature trail.

5 Go fish!

Captains Lewis & Clark met many fellow travelers during the Corps of Discovery. Perhaps the fishiest came in the form of an oversized marine mammal. Take the kids and hear the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's Sara Olson tell one "Whale of a Tail," from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Ups & Downs of winter!

Is 2022 going downhill already? That may be a good thing. Check out the tubing hills at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive. Call 712-222-2663 to reserve a spot.

