Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Getting Hot in Herre?

With Nelly coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, you betcha! See the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist at 7 p.m. Saturday.

2 Pedal pushers!

Forget Lollapalooza! Get out your glowsticks for Pianopalooza! Yup, the gents from Dueling Pianos will be tickling the ivories for your listening enjoyment. check 'em out at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Meter man!

Crooner Dillon Gaige said he's been influenced by such country A-Listers as Toby Keith, Zac Brown and, um, Ozzy Osbourne! Hey, that last guy isn't country! See if Dillon plays Black Sabbath at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

4 Puff Daddies!

Say a li'l prayer for Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altarboys. They'll be gracing Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., for an 8 p.m. Friday concert. Light 'em if you got 'em!

5 Not to be confused with the snack cake!