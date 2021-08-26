 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
0 Comments

Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 Getting Hot in Herre?

With Nelly coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, you betcha! See the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist at 7 p.m. Saturday.

2 Pedal pushers!

Forget Lollapalooza! Get out your glowsticks for Pianopalooza! Yup, the gents from Dueling Pianos will be tickling the ivories for your listening enjoyment. check 'em out at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Meter man!

Crooner Dillon Gaige said he's been influenced by such country A-Listers as Toby Keith, Zac Brown and, um, Ozzy Osbourne! Hey, that last guy isn't country! See if Dillon plays Black Sabbath at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

4 Puff Daddies!

Say a li'l prayer for Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altarboys. They'll be gracing Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., for an 8 p.m. Friday concert. Light 'em if you got 'em!

5 Not to be confused with the snack cake!

OK, that was a cheap joke about Dolly Madison who, according to historian Scott Culpepper, set the standard for U.S. First Ladies. Learn all about President James Madison' better half at 2 p.m. Sunday during a presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. 

6 Say so long to Food Truck Friday!

Wait, what!?! That's a sure sign that summer's drawing to a close. The final Food Truck Friday will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Seventh & Pearl streets. Gosh, where did the summer go?

+5 
Scott Culpepper

Culpepper

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News