1 Whole new world!
Disney's "Aladdin" cost around $28 million to make in 1992. Since then, it has grossed more $500 million -- or about a kazillion dollars -- in profit. Our math might be off. Having said that, "Aladdin" will be shown on the big screen at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., accompanied by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, which will be playing the score. The movie's writer and director Ron Clements -- a Sioux City native -- will be at the 7:30 p.m. Saturday show.
2 Good music, Badfinger!
Power pop legends Badfinger are best known for such hits as "Come and Get It," "Baby Blue" and "Day by Day." You probably already knew that. But did you know that the group was signed by The Beatles to record on their Apple label? Hear Badfinger perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
3 L.A., New York, Wayne, Neb.?
Alright, Wayne may not have the allure of other movie destinations but Wayne State College has an active film department plus many interesting "indie" flicks that will be shown at the Wildcat Spirit Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Theatre.
4 Get booked!
The Friends of the Sioux City Library will hosts its annual Book Lovers Book Sale beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at the former Chuck E. Cheese location at the Southern Hills Mall. Buy a slightly used book while keeping an eye out for an oversized rodent. C'mon, we can't be the only one who thought Chuck E. was creepy!
5 Woman of distinction!
Opera singer Audrey Johnson will sing songs associated with the Women's Suffrage Movement during "Of Thee I Sing!" a 2 p.m. Saturday performance at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larson Park Road. The performance is free and open to the public.
6 A 'Frank' drama!
The Sioux City Community Theatre will present a transcendently new adaptation of "Diary of Anne Frank" with performances Friday and Saturday as well as on April 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 1401 Riverside Blvd.