- Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker

- Stacker score: 90.2

- Metascore: 86

- IMDb user rating: 8.0

- Runtime: 90 minutes

The late, great Robin Williams was truly one of the brightest gems in Hollywood. He particularly shines in his role as Genie in Disney's "Aladdin," which was designed, created, and scripted just for him. In order to convince him to accept the role, Disney animated Genie performing a number of Williams' own standup sets, which helped demonstrate to the comedian the amount of potential there was in the blue wish-granter.

You may also like: 100 best international movies of all time