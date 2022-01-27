Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Lager on tap, Lager on stage!

Singer-songwriter Kris Lager and the Kris Lager Band will be bringing their "Celebrate Life" concert to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Friday.

2 Tenpenny is 'money!'

In case you were wondering, country performer Mitchell Tenpenny's debut single was entitled "Drunk Me" and his second single was called "Alcohol You Later." We're sensing a trend. Tenpenny will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. If you need us, we'll be at the bar.

3 Bunch of 'Savages!'

What would you do for $10 million? That's the central question asked in John Patrick's "The Curious Savage," which will be performed, Thursday through Sunday, at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

4 A 'Cat'-astrophe!

Give Mr. Whiskers a domicile he'll be proud of. You can learn how to make a "Cat Castle" -- with a recycled cardboard box and duct tape -- at a program taking place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

5 Muskies Mania!

The Sioux City Musketeers will be taking on their rivals the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 410 Gordon Drive.

6 Hall of Famers!

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers Cathy Sandage and Mickey Lee Petersen will bring their blend of Midwestern blues at a 8 p.m. Saturday concert at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

