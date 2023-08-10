1 Simply Ludacris!

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is the ultimate triple-threat. He’s a rapper, a singer and, thanks to the billion “Fast & Furious” movies, a bona-fide movie star. Ludacris will be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Battery Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Ludacris

2 Spit take!

The Memphis-born Joseph Scott Sappington (aka Josey Scott) will be his hard rockin’ band Saliva to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 6:30 p.m. Friday. They will be joined by Crystal Lizard and Sons of Somnus.

3 North of the Boarder soul!

The Toronto-based soul Bywater Call will be making their Sioux City debut at 8 p.m. Thursday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. How will you know they’re from Canada? We’re guessing they’ll say “Eh” a lot and, possibly, “aboot” instead of “about!”

4 Feline Premonitions!

If you see some pallid felines hanging around the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., be aware that GhostCat will be this week’s Downtown Live band. This Sioux City-based indie band will be performing in front of the museum at 7 p.m. Friday.

GhostCat

5 Cover-ups!

The Gary and Dani Show, a musical duo made up of a dude named Gary and a chick named Dani, is one of Siouxland’s prolific performers of cover songs. They’ll be at it again for a 6 p.m. Friday show at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

The Gary and Dani Show

6 Abracadabra!

Magician Corey “The Magic Man” Fravel will dazzle you with some primo prestidigitation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Will he reveal the way that David Copperfield stays young, year after year? Nope, sorry, that’s a trade secret.

Magician Corey Fravel