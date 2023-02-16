1 Split ends?

Veteran drain-clogger Hairball will bring its homage to arena rock to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 8 p.m. Friday. If you can believe it, this marks Hairball's 23rd year of dressing up like the monsters of rock and roll. That's a whole lotta Aqua Net!

2 March of times!

Principal cellist Stephanie March will be in the spotlight when the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of Haydn and Brahms at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. A Sioux City native, March became a member of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at age 12. When we were 12, we still slept with a night light and read Archie comic books.

3 Triple threat!

When a person can act, sing and play an instrument, he is called a "triple threat." Jesse Olson proudly wears that title. He's an actor with the Le Mars Community Theatre PLUS he sings, plays the guitar and performs original material. See Jesse, live in concert, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St., N.E., Le Mars.

4 'Line' driver

The world premiere of "Between the Lines" -- a feature film by Wayne State College grad Shelby Hagerdon -- will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Theatre, 310 Main St., Wayne, Neb. The film revolves around three generations of women.

5 Meet a Marauder!

Based in Omaha, Matt Cox and the Marauders have been entertaining audiences with a combination of rock, blues, country and, even, a bit of Tex-Mex. See this eclectic crew at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

6 In Black & white!

Did you know that Sioux City once had its own Black-owned newspaper? Historian Jim Tillman knew and he will present an oral history lesson at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.