Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Show your Pride!

SUX Pride and Siouxland Pride Alliance will host several community events saluting the area's LGBTQIA+ members and allies. Show your support at Pride Festivals taking place all day Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., and in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

2 'Puddle' jumpers!

Gotta admit it, Puddle of Mudd's seminal CD "Come Clean" was the soundtrack to our college years. That's why we'll be feeling the vibe when Wes Scantlin and his bandmates hit Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 11 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 'Monster' mash!

Big Head Todd and the Monsters have acquired a cult-like status to diehard "Todd Heads" like Sioux City superfan Chris Myres (pictured). See what the fuss is all about when the group performed at Salix, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday

4 Girl power!

During her 20+ year musical career, Amy Ellsworth has sung with Rockestra as well as fronted countless bands. What else has she done? Well, at 9 p.m. Friday, Ellsworth will give a free concert at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

5 Drag racing!

Veteran Sioux City-based singer Kathy Banta has long been an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, she and other members of the Haus of Qui will present a one-of-a-kind drag show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Morningside University's Klinger Neal Theatre.

6 Books & Brews!

Vermillion, S.D.'s Outside of the Dog bookstore will be taking over the tap room at Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be books, board games and burgers (courtesy of the Grind & Griddle food truck). What about beer? Well, we think Jefferson Beer Supply's Anthony Roark and Nicki Werner can take care of that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.