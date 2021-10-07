Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 What's on tap? A lotta beer!

How can you tell that Oktoberfest is here? Well, there seems to be plenty of beer events going on. Sample more than 100 different beers from local, regional and national breweries at 712 Brew Fest, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. (or 12:30 p.m. for VIP-ers) at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Fur will be flung tonight!

Were you traumatized by the movie version of "Cats"? We promise the Broadway at the Orpheum's interpretation will be both CGI and James Corden-free. Make some "Memories" as the show concludes its two-night run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3 'Ruffing' it!

Maggie Rigsbee decides she's too old to keep a pet. That is, until dogcatcher Lamar opens her eyes in the charming "Walking Across Egypt," the 74th season opener at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. The show runs through Sunday.

4 Artistry by Al

Retired Sioux City Art Center director Al Harris-Fernandez is also an accomplished abstract painting. See his artistry during the opening reception of "Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted!" from 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.

5 Two nights, one Rockestra!

What can be better than a concert by John Luebke's rock and roll orchestra Rockestra? Two concerts over two nights by Rockestra. Hear your favorite headbangers perform in a unique way at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

6 Are you getting sleepy?

Now look into my eyes. I see comedic hypnotist DougT in your future. This will be especially true if you're at Hard Rock & Casino's Anthem at 7 p.m. Friday, provided you're 21 or over.

