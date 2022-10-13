Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Drew who?

If you were a fan of the long-running TV series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" but was annoyed by Drew Carey, you're in luck. "Whose Live Anyway?" a stage version, without Drew Carey, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

2 Good vibrations!

The Nice Vibes Tour, featuring Jay Influential, James1stGen and Psychedelic Sidekick will send nothing but positive energy to all attending The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

3 Come for the art, stay for the music!

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., will showcase the artwork of Greg Berenstein before giving the stage to singer-songwriter Sue Horowitz. The fun starts 7 p.m. Saturday.

4 The King Cometh!

Entertainer Travis Ledoyt will present a Tribute to the King of Rock & Roll at 8 p.m. Saturday. Has Elvis left the building? No, he can be found at Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., in Onawa, Iowa.

5 Gender bender!

In Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," Viola dressed as a man, falls for Orsino. Thinking Viola is a man, Olivia falls for him. Before you can say "Jerry Springer," complication ensue! See how things resolve themselves when Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Saturday through Oct. 21.

6 Wind on the water!

Quintessential Winds -- a quintet made up of musical educators and artists -- will play everything from Mozart to George Gershwin in a 2 p.m. Sunday concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.