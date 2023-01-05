Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Go Muskies!

Want a New Year’s exercise regime? Hoist a beer, jump up and down on your seat while cheering on the Sioux City Musketeers as they go up against the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Shirley you jest!

The hard-rocking band Seriously Shirley will hit the stage at DOXX Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. Did they name themselves after “The Partridge Family’s” Shirley Jones or Cindy Williams’ character on “Laverne & Shirley”? Yeah, we’re too chicken to ask.

3 Real-life ‘Northern Exposure’

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Kari Sandage spent a few years working at the Denali National Park and Preserve. Hear about her experience in the 49th state at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pecaut Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

4 Be like Spider-Man!

Think you have what it takes to be a Marvel superhero? Probably not, right? But we know the Long Lines Climbing Wall will let you scale a wall (with a harness) between 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. seven nights a week at 401 Gordon Drive.

5 Snowflake 101!

In the first grade, we learned how to make a snowflake out of paper and our moms hung the art on the fridge for years. Now comes your chance to embarrass your kids. Take ‘em to the Wild N’ Woodsy Art Club for a Snowflake 101 class at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. How will Junior like to see his crummy snowflake art for the next 10 years. Payback is sweet!

6 True stories!

Former Sioux City Journal reporter Ally Karsyn will host another storytelling session at 7 p.m. Saturday at Design West, 1014 Design Place.