Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Man vs Bull!

The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series pits the toughest two-legged athletes against their bovine counterparts. Huh, the average weight for an adult bull is about a ton and the average weight for a cowboy is considerably less. Seems fair. Check out man and beast at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Clams are comin' home!

The legendary Sioux City party band The Smokin' Clams is reuniting for a one-night-only reunion show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Best known for its revolving musicians and raucous covers of hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s, there isn't anything fishy about these Clams.

3 The 'Ginuwine' item!

Trick question: If you were a smooth r&b singer with the given name of Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, how fast would you change your moniker to Ginuwine? Best known for his hit single "Pony," Ginuwine is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Even better, Sioux City's own soul star C-Note Bankin will be the opening act.

4 Brother act!

The Bellamy Brothers ("Let Your Love Flow") have been major country recording stars for nearly 50 years. But did you know that David and Homer Bellamy have even recorded albums, specifically for their German and Swiss fans? These country crooners will be coming to Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa, Iowa, for an 8 p.m. Saturday concert.

5 'Chopper' with bite!

Iowa Rock n' Roll Music Association Hall of Famer Bill "Chopper" Pelchat will be rockin' the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday. "Chopper" will be joined by Danny Feauto, another longtime Sioux City musical icon.

6 Yay, carnival!

Who says River-Cade is over once the parade leaves downtown? Sioux City's longest-running festival will continue with midway rides, Thursday through Sunday in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot, 401 Gordon Drive.