Sux 6: the Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Clark' the Herald Angels Sing!

Ah, the holiday season is the one time of the year when Chevy Chase doesn't annoy us. If you're feeling especially Griswold-ian, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will be hosting its annual "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" trivia contest, at 8 p.m. Friday. As a bonus, they will be serving the infamous Cousin Eddie cocktail (Southern Comfort, Butterscotch Schnapps and egg nog).

2 Brad's Rad!

Originally from Manning, Iowa, the now Nashville-based Brad Morgan will be performing at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. The country singer is beast known for such songs as "Plan B is For Beer" and "Catchin' Nothin' But a Buzz." Remember when these guys write songs about pickup trucks and stuff?

3 Baller Bonanza!

Some of the area's top high school and college basketball players will be competing at the inaugural year for The Arena Invitational. Two college games and five high school games will be played, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

4 Wishing you a 'Garie' Christmas!

Santa Claus has a beard and he can make even the Grinch-iest of people giggle in delight. Comedian Garie Lewis also has a beard and he can make even the Grinch-iest of people ... eh, we don't know where we're going with this. Oh, that's right. "A Very Garie Christmas Extravaganza" -- complete with comedy and song -- will be taking place at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

5 Scrooge: Live from Lamb Theatre!

A live radio broadcast of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will be performed for an audience at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., at 7 p.m. Friday. If you can't make it, hear it on Siouxland Public Media (F.M. 90.3). Spoiler alert: Scrooge has a bunch of pesky nighttime visitors. Where are the "Ghostbusters" when you need 'em?

6 'House Hunters: North Pole Edition'

Kids wanting to have a tete-a-tete with a certain Jolly Saint Nick better shake a leg. Santa's House -- located at 501 Fourth St. -- will be open from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. After that, he may tougher to get ahold of. Sleighs have horrible WiFi. Who knew?

